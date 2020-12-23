Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) in a report issued on Friday, December 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) stock opened at C$11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.22 million and a P/E ratio of 148.13. Sylogist Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.16 and a 1 year high of C$12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.85.

In related news, insider Sylogist Ltd. acquired 25,000 shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$257,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$257,500.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

