Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €106.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.57 ($130.08).

SY1 opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €109.19. Symrise AG has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

