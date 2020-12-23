Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $44.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. 2,975,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,290,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,306,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

