Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.47. 295,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 793,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

