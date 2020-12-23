Tael Price Tops $0.0621 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $62.56, $5.22, $119.16 and $4.92. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $45.75, $34.91, $7.20, $6.32, $13.96, $5.22, $4.92, $10.00, $119.16, $24.72 and $18.11. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

