Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Shares Up 11.5%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $165.00. Approximately 513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.75.

About Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY)

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

