Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.45

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 671207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50.

In other news, Director Gregory Stephen Kinross sold 141,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$43,150.79. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 159,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,500 shares in the company, valued at C$72,150. Insiders have sold 523,978 shares of company stock worth $166,258 over the last ninety days.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

