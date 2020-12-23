Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $114.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,273. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $506,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $13,730,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 320.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

