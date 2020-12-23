Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.58. 3,049,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,050,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

