Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,854,000 after buying an additional 9,599,915 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,554,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,735,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 1,341,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3,140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 873,293 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,328. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

