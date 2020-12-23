TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,523 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 2,526,196 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $78,307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

