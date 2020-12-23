TD Securities Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $31.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $19.50 on Monday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

