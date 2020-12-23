Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.37

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,963.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 125,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,943 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

