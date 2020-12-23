Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,548,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 108.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 140,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. 1,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $916.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

