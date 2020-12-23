Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.77. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 5,718,578 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.