Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE TLS opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

