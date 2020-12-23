Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.38

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.38 and traded as high as $74.17. Tencent shares last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 1,706,715 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCEHY shares. OTR Global raised shares of Tencent to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

The stock has a market cap of $702.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

