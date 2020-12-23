Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 219.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Terex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

