TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. TerraCredit has a market cap of $120,598.27 and approximately $474,747.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.