Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

TXT stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Textron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

