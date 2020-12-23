TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.49. 357,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 228,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn sold 63,331 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,008,862.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy H. Thurman sold 5,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,267,161 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $549,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.