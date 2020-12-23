The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,644.00

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,644 ($21.48) and last traded at GBX 1,642.90 ($21.46), with a volume of 6832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,493.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,345.36. The stock has a market cap of £644.69 million and a PE ratio of -9.99.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

