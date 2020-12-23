The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Brink’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -280.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 254,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 9.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

