The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.57

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 38652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock valued at $52,277,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.