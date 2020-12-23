The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). The Marcus reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 469.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCS. B. Riley cut their price target on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE MCS opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 46.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

