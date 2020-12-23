The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ PECK opened at $6.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Peck has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Peck had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

