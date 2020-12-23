The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Pennant Group worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,867,009.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,436,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 346.82.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

