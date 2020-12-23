The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading 10.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The RealReal traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.56. 4,623,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,970,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,077,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,291 shares of company stock worth $6,832,275 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The RealReal by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in The RealReal by 125.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The RealReal by 75.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 408,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

