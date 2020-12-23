Theodore Blegen Sells 1,418 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $358.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.10 and a 200-day moving average of $278.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

