Thomas E. Faust, Jr. Sells 98,936 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Stock

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EV opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,464 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,405,000 after buying an additional 100,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,408,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 889,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

