THORChain Hits One Day Volume of $20.21 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. THORChain has a market capitalization of $137.40 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00003767 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00134538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00666429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00179995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00382541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00097148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00058571 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

