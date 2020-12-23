thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKA. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.62).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €8.06 ($9.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.85. thyssenkrupp AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

About thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

