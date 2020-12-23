Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$274.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$273.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

