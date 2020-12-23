Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

