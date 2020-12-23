Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $360.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.20 million and the highest is $365.40 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $350.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on TITN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.65. 598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,700. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $2,521,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

