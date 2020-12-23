Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Now Covered by B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 221.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiziana Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 2.27. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

