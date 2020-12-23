TokenClub (TCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $884,988.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. TokenClub has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $884,988.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, BigONE and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00335648 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002170 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene, BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

