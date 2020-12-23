TOP Price Tops $0.0011 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, TOP has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market cap of $5.86 million and $335,541.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00135748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00683431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00139862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00374764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095756 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

