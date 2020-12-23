Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.35

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.35 and traded as low as $28.04. Toshiba shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 3,702 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

