Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,648 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,261% compared to the average volume of 415 call options.

eMagin stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

