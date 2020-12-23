Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.20. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 40,606 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

About Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.