Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Shares Down 2.9%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 82,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 114,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.92 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) news, Senior Officer Greg Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,446.56. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,000 over the last quarter.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TML)

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

