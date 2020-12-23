Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.31. 479,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 150,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.35 million, a P/E ratio of 203.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 74.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tredegar by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter worth $177,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter worth $189,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

