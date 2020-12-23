Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 136.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 204.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trevena by 95.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

