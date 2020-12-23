Trias Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,065.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Trias has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $22,065.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00137986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00690092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00124239 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00382996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00106192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00065512 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

