Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) EVP Robert Mckague Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) EVP Robert Mckague bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tricida stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 532,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,710. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Tricida by 10.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tricida by 756.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 274,753 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tricida by 67.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tricida by 86.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 559,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

