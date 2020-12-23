Truist Downgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to Hold

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.80 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

