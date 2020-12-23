Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

