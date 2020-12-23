Truist Financial Corp Has $303,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

