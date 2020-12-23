Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,337 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

